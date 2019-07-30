Cypress Asset Management Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Position; Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Has 1.46 Sentiment

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 4.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,434 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 56,616 shares with $9.00M value, down from 59,050 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $125.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.53. About 1.45M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers

Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 121 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 83 reduced and sold their positions in Eastgroup Properties Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 34.09 million shares, down from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eastgroup Properties Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 71 Increased: 80 New Position: 41.

Honeywell International Inc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. for 29,050 shares. Earnest Partners Llc owns 999,356 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth Management has 1.02% invested in the company for 7,331 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.87% in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 14,084 shares.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.56 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 48.42 P/E ratio. It is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.57 million for 24.45 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $18700 target.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.71 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,989 were reported by Cibc Asset Management Inc. National Asset has invested 0.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). National Pension Ser accumulated 735,738 shares. Estabrook Cap owns 112,847 shares. American Economic Planning Adv accumulated 2,209 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Montag Caldwell Ltd reported 363,801 shares. Alley Co Ltd Liability Com owns 18,055 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,797 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.2% or 3,165 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Moody State Bank Trust Division has 0.49% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). King Wealth reported 3,228 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh owns 244,637 shares. 62,920 were accumulated by Chilton Management Ltd Liability. Columbia Asset invested in 1.01% or 23,816 shares.

