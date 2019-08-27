Cypress Asset Management Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding By $384,572; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Increased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding By $4.60 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 29.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp acquired 86,736 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 382,757 shares with $20.29M value, up from 296,021 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $201.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 12.69 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 4.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,434 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 56,616 shares with $9.00M value, down from 59,050 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $112.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $156.91. About 2.51 million shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.31% above currents $47.1 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 15. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 143,210 shares to 443,300 valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 224,800 shares and now owns 34,800 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Inc Adv owns 1.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 114,462 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 4.20M shares. Clifford Swan Counsel accumulated 1.24% or 427,788 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,762 shares. Brinker has invested 0.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Us Fincl Bank De reported 3.98M shares. Consulate Incorporated holds 0.16% or 6,486 shares in its portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers has 1.02M shares. Bonness Enter invested in 79,700 shares. Richard Bernstein Lc has 0.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 134,217 shares. Texas Yale Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Welch Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 61,870 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has 6,015 shares. New Vernon Investment Mgmt Lc holds 1.27% or 9,834 shares in its portfolio. Churchill Mngmt accumulated 291,355 shares or 0.42% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.52 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 19.39% above currents $156.91 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.