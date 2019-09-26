Cypress Asset Management Decreased Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $548,607 as Stock Value Declined; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Share Value Rose While Arizona State Retirement System Has Raised Its Position

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 2,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17M, up from 22,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $6.64 during the last trading session, reaching $259.34. About 364,496 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 50.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 5,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 5,683 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $529,000, down from 11,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.06. About 3.05 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Pentwater Capital Mgmt Lp has 1.23% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 400,900 shares. The New York-based Natl Asset has invested 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company owns 13,110 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 18,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 195 shares. Thomas White Interest Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Vantage Investment Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 25,148 shares. Artisan Prtn Lp accumulated 329,738 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.71% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 27,475 shares. Psagot Invest House stated it has 9,561 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. has 196 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 19,496 shares to 168,912 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 3,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,820 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,900 shares to 25,200 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).