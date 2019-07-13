Cypress Asset Management Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $862,773 as Stock Value Rose; First Personal Financial Services Has Increased China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,009 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 52,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 347,907 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 14,410 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 44,627 are held by Stevens Limited Partnership. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Orrstown Services Inc reported 9,350 shares. Milestone Gp stated it has 7,860 shares. Peoples Financial Serv holds 2% or 27,908 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants has 39,430 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Cardinal Mngmt owns 132,666 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0.78% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Valley Advisers Inc invested 0.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 70,903 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.47% or 13,797 shares. Moreover, Korea Invest has 1.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.99M shares. Forest Hill Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1,550 shares stake.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,639 shares to 10,804 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

