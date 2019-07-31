Cypress Asset Management Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $520,960 as Stock Price Rose; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Cleararc Capital Has Lowered Position by $333,264

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 10.14 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 6,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,109 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 48,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 12.10M shares traded or 18.00% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,396 shares to 11,597 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 79,173 shares. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). D E Shaw And reported 8.70 million shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 129,130 shares. Martin And Co Tn holds 0.47% or 29,087 shares. Orca Llc has invested 0.47% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pzena Mgmt Limited Co reported 8.61 million shares. Heartland Inc owns 205,372 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd accumulated 252,930 shares or 2.51% of the stock. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.47 million shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.44% or 1.57M shares. 351,872 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Jacobs Ca reported 22,512 shares stake.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.55 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 130,257 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management invested in 6,972 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Security Tru stated it has 113,542 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. First Interstate Financial Bank has 1.99% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 110,255 shares. 30,672 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Lc. Citizens & Northern has invested 1.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 37,653 were reported by Barry Invest Limited Liability. Advisors Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bridgeway Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 173,637 shares. 2,574 are held by Asset Mgmt Advsrs. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,500 shares. 1.50M were accumulated by Commerce Comml Bank. Axa stated it has 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cibc World Mkts holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.15M shares.