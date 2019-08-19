Cypress Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Amgen (AMGN); Discovery (DISCA) Holding Held by Addenda Capital Inc

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 25,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 142,988 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 117,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 769,140 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 916.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 11,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $202.49. About 1.06M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 11,290 shares to 15,095 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 3,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,520 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

