Cypress Asset Management Boosted Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Stock Declined; Palisade Asset Management Has Decreased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $5.67 Million; Shares Declined

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 106,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 336,121 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.15M, down from 443,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 203.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 6,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,175 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,409 shares to 43,143 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Medtronic & Novo Nordisk – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Counsel has invested 3.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 47,276 were accumulated by Front Barnett Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Smart Portfolios has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,730 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 844,644 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 31.04M shares stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 61.84 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Amer Bancorporation accumulated 109,481 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru holds 2.78% or 318,655 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 10,762 shares. Argent Ltd Liability Company owns 288,475 shares. Menlo Advsrs Lc accumulated 138,953 shares or 5.34% of the stock. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 36,732 shares. Private Trust Na accumulated 0.83% or 74,064 shares. Rnc Mgmt Lc has 1.17M shares for 4.39% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Melvin Capital Mgmt LP owns 1.07 million shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 3,689 shares. 884 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs. Suntrust Banks accumulated 190,582 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,965 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Proffitt Goodson reported 18 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Toth Financial Advisory Corporation holds 160 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) owns 11,664 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 12,783 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 256,949 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 25,300 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has 17,725 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,956 shares to 25,545 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,316 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).