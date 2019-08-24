Cypress Asset Management Boosted Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $971,700; Stock Declined; Globant S A Com (GLOB) Stock Rose While Sloane Robinson Llp Has Trimmed Stake

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $95.3. About 525,410 shares traded or 22.95% up from the average. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $502 MLN TO $510 MLN; 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 203.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 6,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,175 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 238,700 shares to 506,800 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 153,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,000 shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Globant Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Lp holds 5,428 shares. 61,607 are owned by Parametric Port Limited Liability. Waddell And Reed Finance has 542,303 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Bell National Bank & Trust owns 8,490 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Shaker Invests Oh holds 2.26% or 45,690 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Century Inc reported 0.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 175,256 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Us Financial Bank De invested in 0% or 15,817 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 9,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 18,371 shares to 16,127 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 38,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,578 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cullinan Assoc has invested 0.68% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gam Holding Ag invested in 0.22% or 32,660 shares. 1.06 million are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Cwm Ltd Company invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 3.42M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America De has invested 0.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bessemer Group stated it has 1.29M shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.74M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 0.51% or 33,446 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt accumulated 19,812 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Kcm Inv Ltd Liability Co owns 37,049 shares. 1.36 million were accumulated by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. M&R Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Georgia-based Montag A And Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Key Metrics Capture Salesforce’s Strong Second-Quarter Performance – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.