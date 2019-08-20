Cypress Asset Management Boosted Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Position by $461,600; Stock Rose; Diam Company LTD Has Raised Its Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Position

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 90,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 523,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 432,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 452,368 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M; 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $159.73. About 352,653 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 489 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 12,278 shares. Eastern Bank holds 1,585 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 9,660 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insur Company reported 0.14% stake. Jump Trading Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 2,006 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 35,190 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gradient Invs Limited Co has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 0.02% or 14,838 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 353 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First In holds 375 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 5,724 shares or 0% of the stock. First National has 6,423 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,275 shares to 85,865 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 11,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,095 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

