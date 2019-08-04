Cypress Asset Management Boosted By $480,298 Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake; Susquehanna International Group Llp Increased Esperion Therapeutics Ne (Put) (ESPR) Position

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (Put) (ESPR) stake by 138.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 184,600 shares as Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (Put) (ESPR)’s stock declined 5.50%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 317,900 shares with $12.76M value, up from 133,300 last quarter. Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (Put) now has $1.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 341,642 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. — ESPR; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: LDL-C Lowering for Bempedoic Acid Group Was 23 % From Baseline; 03/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Adds Esperion Therapeutics, Exits Cavium; 29/05/2018 – Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jay P. Shepard to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS PHASE 3 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 28% LOW DENSITY LIPOPROTEIN CHOLESTEROL LOWERING; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SHARE RISE 7.8% AFTER HEART PILL RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics: Study Met Primary Endpoint With 30% Additional LDL-C Lowering; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 32.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc acquired 2,639 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)'s stock declined 8.56%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 10,804 shares with $1.97M value, up from 8,165 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $419.18B valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 27.90% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 6,207 shares to 46,009 valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEO) stake by 14,590 shares and now owns 26,540 shares. L3 Technologies Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Alibaba's Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha" on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Alibaba: Dual-Listing Dilution Analysis – Seeking Alpha" published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Why I'm Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha" on July 26, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 29 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $196 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, May 16.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Buckeye Partners LP (Put) (NYSE:BPL) stake by 37,300 shares to 210,400 valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (Put) (IHI) stake by 22,000 shares and now owns 11,400 shares. Tal Education Group (Call) (NYSE:XRS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Esperion to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on July 30, 2019

Among 6 analysts covering Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Esperion had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 13 to “Neutral”. The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) earned “Hold” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 137,042 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Geode Limited Liability has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 14,840 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 6,047 shares. Partner Management LP has invested 0.87% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Bamco New York stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Victory Cap Inc has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Hl Ser Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 17,040 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt LP stated it has 1.63M shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meditor Group Ltd has 20.17% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 2.68M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd accumulated 167 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 500 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 27,570 shares.