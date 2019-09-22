CypreS Semiconductor (CY) Reaches $23.24 52-Week High; Ideanomics (IDEX) SI Decreased By 4.88%

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) had a decrease of 4.88% in short interest. IDEX’s SI was 2.51M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.88% from 2.64M shares previously. With 644,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s short sellers to cover IDEX’s short positions. The SI to Ideanomics Inc’s float is 4.09%. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 350,898 shares traded. Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) has declined 13.24% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500.

The stock of CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) hit a new 52-week high and has $23.94 target or 3.00% above today’s $23.24 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.58 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $23.94 price target is reached, the company will be worth $257.49 million more. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 3.49M shares traded. CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.58 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 26.93 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Among 2 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cypress Semiconductor has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $19.68’s average target is -15.32% below currents $23.24 stock price. Cypress Semiconductor had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) rating on Thursday, May 30. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $15.5000 target. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho.

Analysts await CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.64M for 24.21 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CypreS Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

