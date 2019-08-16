CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

We are contrasting CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. 5 0.46 N/A 0.11 39.08 The Middleby Corporation 130 2.10 N/A 5.77 23.30

Demonstrates CynergisTek Inc. and The Middleby Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The Middleby Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CynergisTek Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. CynergisTek Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Middleby Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CynergisTek Inc. and The Middleby Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8% The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7%

Risk and Volatility

CynergisTek Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Middleby Corporation is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CynergisTek Inc. and The Middleby Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Middleby Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively The Middleby Corporation has an average target price of $145, with potential upside of 31.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CynergisTek Inc. and The Middleby Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 0%. 1.4% are CynergisTek Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of The Middleby Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc. has -10.13% weaker performance while The Middleby Corporation has 30.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors The Middleby Corporation beats CynergisTek Inc.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.