CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK)’s Financial Results Comparing With The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

As Diversified Machinery companies, CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. 4 0.43 N/A 0.11 39.08 The ExOne Company 8 2.11 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8% The ExOne Company 0.00% -17.9% -13.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.36 beta indicates that CynergisTek Inc. is 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. The ExOne Company’s 243.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.43 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CynergisTek Inc. and The ExOne Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The ExOne Company 0 0 1 3.00

The ExOne Company on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average price target and a 22.24% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CynergisTek Inc. and The ExOne Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 31.5%. About 1.4% of CynergisTek Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, The ExOne Company has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% The ExOne Company -3.28% -15.95% -10.26% -6.68% 16.72% 20.24%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc. had bearish trend while The ExOne Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CynergisTek Inc. beats The ExOne Company.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.