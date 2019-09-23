CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)

Both CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. 4 0.41 N/A 0.11 39.08 Regal Beloit Corporation 79 0.86 N/A 5.41 14.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CynergisTek Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation. Regal Beloit Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CynergisTek Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. CynergisTek Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8% Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

CynergisTek Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Regal Beloit Corporation on the other hand, has 1.58 beta which makes it 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

CynergisTek Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Regal Beloit Corporation’s average price target is $93, while its potential upside is 28.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CynergisTek Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 95.9%. CynergisTek Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Regal Beloit Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc. had bearish trend while Regal Beloit Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Regal Beloit Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors CynergisTek Inc.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.