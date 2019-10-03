CynergisTek, Inc. (CTEK) EPS Estimated At $-0.06; Lsc Communications (LKSD) Shorts Down By 2.99%

Analysts expect CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) to report $-0.06 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 127.27% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, CynergisTek, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.0272 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0228. About 1,267 shares traded. CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) has risen 10.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CTEK News: 04/05/2018 – CynergisTek Executives to Attend the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – CynergisTek Will Host Conference Call on Monday, May 14, 2018 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 12/03/2018 CynergisTek Makes Advance Payment of Bank Debt and Negotiates New Financing with BMO Harris Bank; 16/04/2018 – CynergisTek Featured Among 10 Best Cyber Security Companies 2018 by CIO Bulletin; 03/04/2018 – Award-Winning Health System Selects CynergisTek’s Managed Print Services

Lsc Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) had a decrease of 2.99% in short interest. LKSD’s SI was 4.05M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.99% from 4.18M shares previously. With 418,800 avg volume, 10 days are for Lsc Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD)’s short sellers to cover LKSD’s short positions. The SI to Lsc Communications Inc’s float is 12.6%. The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $1.225. About 369,855 shares traded. LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) has declined 93.21% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LKSD News: 15/03/2018 – LSC Lithium Announces Operational Update and Commencement of Advanced Exploration on Pozuelos, Pastos Grandes and Rio Grande; 02/05/2018 – LSC COMMUNICATIONS TO ACQUIRE RRD’S PRINT LOGISTICS COMPONENT; 02/05/2018 – LSC Communications And RRD Enter Into A Definitive Agreement For LSC To Acquire The Print Logistics Component Of RRD’s Logistics Business; 15/03/2018 – LSC COMMUNICATIONS GETS LOGISTICS PACT WITH BAUER MEDIA GROUP; 02/05/2018 – LSC Communications Expands Relationship with Workman Publishing to Include End-to-End Order-to-Cash & Digital Content Managemen; 03/05/2018 – LSC Communications Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LSC Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 02/04/2018 – LSC Communications Awarded Multi-Year Publisher Services Agreement with America’s Test Kitchen; 15/03/2018 – LSC Communications Awarded Multi-Year, Multi-Million-Dollar Logistics Agreement with Bauer Media Group USA; 24/04/2018 – LSC Lithium Announces Start of Advanced Development on the Pozuelos-Pastos Project

Cynergistek, Inc. provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.61 million. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients. It has a 1.6 P/E ratio. The firm also provides technical risk and penetration testing, process and procedure development, and risk management services based on its proprietary Delphiis IT Risk Manager SaaS Solution.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. The company has market cap of $41.10 million. It operates through two divisions, Print and Office Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories.