Cynergistek Inc. (CTEK) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Cynergistek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cynergistek Inc. 5 0.65 N/A 0.19 25.03 Lennox International Inc. 259 2.90 N/A 9.74 28.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Lennox International Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Cynergistek Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Cynergistek Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Lennox International Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cynergistek Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.7% Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -251.4% 19.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.4 beta indicates that Cynergistek Inc. is 60.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Lennox International Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cynergistek Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, Lennox International Inc. has 1.3 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cynergistek Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lennox International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cynergistek Inc. and Lennox International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cynergistek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lennox International Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Lennox International Inc.’s average target price is $265.2, while its potential downside is -6.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21% of Cynergistek Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.3% of Lennox International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cynergistek Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Lennox International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cynergistek Inc. 3.5% -2.67% 0.03% 17.37% -3.47% -0.21% Lennox International Inc. 2.33% -0.33% 12.62% 30.07% 35.94% 25.84%

For the past year Cynergistek Inc. had bearish trend while Lennox International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Lennox International Inc. beats Cynergistek Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.