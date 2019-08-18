CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26% of CynergisTek Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CynergisTek Inc. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have CynergisTek Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.90% 39.80% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CynergisTek Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. N/A 5 39.08 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

CynergisTek Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio CynergisTek Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for CynergisTek Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

The potential upside of the rivals is 59.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CynergisTek Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc. had bearish trend while CynergisTek Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

CynergisTek Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CynergisTek Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CynergisTek Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CynergisTek Inc.’s rivals beat CynergisTek Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.