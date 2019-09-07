CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Comparison side by side

CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. 5 0.44 N/A 0.11 39.08 Eaton Corporation plc 80 1.59 N/A 5.03 16.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CynergisTek Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc. Eaton Corporation plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CynergisTek Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CynergisTek Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Eaton Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8% Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.36 beta means CynergisTek Inc.’s volatility is 64.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc’s 43.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown CynergisTek Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 0 2 2 2.50

Eaton Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $89.75 consensus price target and a 7.81% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26% of CynergisTek Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of CynergisTek Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Eaton Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc. has -10.13% weaker performance while Eaton Corporation plc has 19.71% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Eaton Corporation plc beats CynergisTek Inc.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.