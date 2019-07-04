CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and has 13.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 178.98% at a $19.78 average target price. Meanwhile, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 145.33%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 72.3%. 0.3% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 12.22% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.