CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.75 and it happens to be 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. On the competitive side is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $19.78, with potential upside of 193.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 14.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.