CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SBOT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -49.9%

Volatility & Risk

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. are 16 and 15.6 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 220.06% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $19.78.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 9.9% respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% Stellar Biotechnologies Inc. -1.9% -4.63% -8.04% -5.5% -53.39% 13.19%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Stellar Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein primarily in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides KLH, an immune-stimulating molecule used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in various immunotherapies; and as an injectable product to assess immune response. The company offers its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. Its products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, and configurations for preclinical and clinical applications, as well as certain KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for preclinical use. The companyÂ’s customers and partners include multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.