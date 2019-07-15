CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

This is a contrast between CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 158 107.27 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility and Risk

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.75. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 185.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 while its Current Ratio is 18.7. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

The upside potential is 205.25% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $19.78. Competitively Sage Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $212.67, with potential upside of 11.96%. Based on the results delivered earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 98.75%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.