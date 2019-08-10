CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 7.85 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Radius Health Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.7. The Current Ratio of rival Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$19.78 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 239.28%. Competitively Radius Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 4.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 0% respectively. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.