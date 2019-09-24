CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 486.51 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 while its Current Ratio is 18.7. Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18.33 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 227.91%. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49 average target price and a 89.41% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.