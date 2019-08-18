CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

18.7 and 18.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Provention Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Provention Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 239.86% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $19.78.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 6.3% respectively. About 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.