CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

We will be comparing the differences between CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 10.19 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pfenex Inc. has a 2.29 beta which is 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

18.7 and 18.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Pfenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19.57 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 253.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 83.6%. About 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.