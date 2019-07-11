CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

We are contrasting CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 231.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.31 beta.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. On the competitive side is, PDS Biotechnology Corporation which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $19.78, with potential upside of 185.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 27.5%. 0.3% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.