CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

As Biotechnology companies, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.87 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

18.7 and 18.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Its rival MediWound Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.8 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $18.33, with potential upside of 202.98%. Competitively MediWound Ltd. has a consensus price target of $10.13, with potential upside of 219.56%. Based on the data given earlier, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.