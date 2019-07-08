CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 115 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.75 beta indicates that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.8 and 45.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 203.84% and an $19.78 average target price. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $128 average target price and a 27.64% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.