CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.36 N/A 3.37 3.52

In table 1 we can see CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Innoviva Inc.’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 42.5 and has 42.5 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 238.70% and an $19.78 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 80.5% respectively. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Innoviva Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.