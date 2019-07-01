CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Since CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Volatility & Risk

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 75.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has beta of 2.94 which is 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 while its Current Ratio is 18.7. Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 174.34% and an $19.78 average target price. Genocea Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.88 average target price and a -4.67% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 52.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.