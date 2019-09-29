CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 50.58M -1.31 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 4 0.00 8.74M -2.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 873,575,129.53% -38.6% -35.6% Gamida Cell Ltd. 224,050,860.06% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.7. The Current Ratio of rival Gamida Cell Ltd. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 237.19% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $17.5. Meanwhile, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential upside is 279.15%. Based on the data shown earlier, Gamida Cell Ltd. is looking more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 13.1%. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Gamida Cell Ltd.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.