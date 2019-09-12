CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.64 N/A 0.61 18.55

In table 1 we can see CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

18.7 and 18.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.33, and a 191.88% upside potential. Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 30.81%. The information presented earlier suggests that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.