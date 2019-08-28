CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.68 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.17. Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 3.05 beta and it is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 while its Current Ratio is 18.7. Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 255.82% at a $19.57 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $30.2, while its potential upside is 37.90%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 97.45% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.