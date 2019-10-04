CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 50.58M -1.31 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.56M -4.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 883,339,154.73% -38.6% -35.6% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 345,300,082.21% -169.6% -115.5%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. On the competitive side is, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 252.82% at a $17.5 consensus price target. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 consensus price target and a 352.13% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.