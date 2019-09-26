CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.5 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 227.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 0% respectively. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.