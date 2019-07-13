CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.43 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.75 beta indicates that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.7. The Current Ratio of rival Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 205.25% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 5% respectively. About 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 64.8% stronger performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has -5.17% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.