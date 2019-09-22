CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility and Risk

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 1.84 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.33, and a 225.58% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.