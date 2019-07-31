CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

We are comparing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 216.99% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $19.78.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Biofrontera AG.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.