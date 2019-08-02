CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 8.72 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility and Risk

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $19.78, and a 226.40% upside potential. Aduro BioTech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 418.52% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aduro BioTech Inc. appears more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 47.8%. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.74%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.