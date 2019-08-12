CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $19.78, while its potential upside is 241.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 4.02% respectively. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.