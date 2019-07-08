CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Reaches $6.73 After 6.00% Down Move; Dorsal Capital Management Lowered By $117.20 Million Its Facebook (FB) Stake

The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 440,312 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $462.32M company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $6.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CBAY worth $27.74M less.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 58.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 706,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 510,000 shares with $85.01 million value, down from 1.22 million last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $555.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $194.77. About 4.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Jim Breyer Says Facebook Will Recover From Data Leak (Video); 16/04/2018 – Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by “suspicious groups” – study; 19/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS IT WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED TO HEAR A CAUTIOUS REVENUE OUTLOOK FROM FACEBOOK ON THE CALL; 30/03/2018 – Chiba Prefecture Mascot “CHI-BA+KUN” Introducing Chiba Attractions to Taiwan on Facebook; 20/03/2018 – African Markets – Factors to watch on March 20; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS FOUND $1 OF SPEND, “ALMOST NOTHING” FROM RUSSIAN IRA ON ADVERTS IN 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 06/04/2018 – The manwho took on Facebook andwon; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Scalise: Scalise Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Bias; 09/03/2018 – Facebook forges music deal with Warner

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 11, 2019 : CBAY, AMD, QQQ, SFLY, BYND, TQQQ – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CBAY, MOTS, PRVB, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Celgene Submits MS Drug to FDA, INSY & CBAY Crash – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CymaBay Therapeutics had 19 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Friday, March 1 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19. Piper Jaffray maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) rating on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $30 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by H.C. Wainwright. Leerink Swann initiated the shares of CBAY in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $11 target. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $462.32 million. It engages in developing seladelpar , a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 128,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Charter Trust accumulated 0.31% or 15,296 shares. Moreover, Bartlett Ltd Liability Co has 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Provident Trust holds 1,758 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 5,822 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invs stated it has 148,240 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 45,955 shares stake. 73,996 are owned by Night Owl Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Deccan Value Invsts Lp invested 15.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Horizon Invest Llc has 1.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,112 shares. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 4,883 shares or 0.51% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Is Great, but FB Is a Terrible Company – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $128,408 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79M on Tuesday, January 8. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of stock.