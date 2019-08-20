CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Reaches $5.91 After 4.00% Up Move; CRYPTANITE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES (CRBTF) Shorts Raised By 303.45%

The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 126,888 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with PrimarThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $406.02 million company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $6.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CBAY worth $16.24M more.

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CBAY, NVRO, PXD – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CymaBay Therapeutics Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Janet Dorling as Chief Commercial Officer – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CymaBay Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $406.02 million. It engages in developing seladelpar , a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes.

Among 7 analysts covering CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. CymaBay Therapeutics has $30 highest and $11 lowest target. $19.88’s average target is 236.38% above currents $5.91 stock price. CymaBay Therapeutics had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Leerink Swann. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CBAY in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Sunday, March 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 1. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $20 target.