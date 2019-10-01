CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) EPS Estimated At $-0.37; Pinebridge Investments LP Has Boosted Its United Fire Group Com (UFCS) Stake

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased United Fire Group Inc Com (UFCS) stake by 160.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp acquired 13,504 shares as United Fire Group Inc Com (UFCS)’s stock rose 20.58%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 21,918 shares with $1.06M value, up from 8,414 last quarter. United Fire Group Inc Com now has $1.16B valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 45,487 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 9.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 26/03/2018 United Fire Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Completes the Sale of Its Subsidiary United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a 10.7 % Div Increase and Declares a Common Stk Qtrly Cash Div of $0.31 Per Shr; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. 94C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group: Completes Sale of United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare for $280M in Cash; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Position in United Fire

Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report $-0.37 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.82% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $-0.35 EPS previously, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 5.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 629,596 shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc Shs Usd (NASDAQ:JAZZ) stake by 15,156 shares to 83,232 valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Photronics Inc Com (NASDAQ:PLAB) stake by 76,940 shares and now owns 5,060 shares. Central Garden & Pet Co Cl A Non (NASDAQ:CENTA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold UFCS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.59 million shares or 0.04% more from 15.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 21,918 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 14,601 shares. Bessemer Group holds 55,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). 1.99M were reported by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company has 9,447 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 10,185 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Rech holds 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) or 15,625 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And has invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Chicago Equity Ltd Company accumulated 16,406 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 4,128 shares.

Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $342.82 million. It engages in developing seladelpar , a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes.

