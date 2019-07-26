CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) EPS Estimated At $-0.36; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Sun Cmntys (SUI) Position

Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report $-0.36 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -2.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 323,683 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) stake by 9.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc acquired 7,910 shares as Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI)’s stock rose 9.62%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 94,560 shares with $11.21M value, up from 86,650 last quarter. Sun Cmntys Inc now has $12.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 358,420 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) stake by 266,124 shares to 199,900 valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) stake by 264,477 shares and now owns 861,000 shares. First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 3,533 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Qci Asset reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pggm Investments holds 0.43% or 717,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 2,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 127,483 were reported by Kennedy Cap Mgmt. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 51,767 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 70,338 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 68,528 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Management Ab has invested 0.05% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 142,977 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.38% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.2% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Nomura Asset holds 56,757 shares. Raymond James Serv stated it has 7,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Fin Limited Co invested in 0% or 200 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity. WEISS ARTHUR A also bought $30.31M worth of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sun Communities had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of SUI in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $435.88 million. It engages in developing seladelpar , a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes.