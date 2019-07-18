CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) EPS Estimated At $-0.36; Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)’s Sentiment Is 1.64

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 97 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 59 cut down and sold their positions in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 55.09 million shares, up from 52.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Acorda Therapeutics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 39 Increased: 69 New Position: 28.

Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report $-0.36 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -2.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 400,958 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY

Analysts await Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.22 earnings per share, down 194.57% or $2.51 from last year’s $1.29 per share. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.77% negative EPS growth.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $329.21 million. The firm markets Ampyra , an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 276,960 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) has declined 54.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics Sees Ampyra 2018 Rev $330M-$350M; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. 420 Saw Mill River Rd. Ardsley, NY 10502 -; 26/03/2018 – Acorda Files Marketing Authorization Application for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Acorda; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA FILES MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA™ (; 16/04/2018 – Acorda to Present New Data For INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder) at 70th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC – ACORDA IS SEEKING MARKETING APPROVAL IN EUROPEAN UNION FOR INBRIJA; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Opaleye Management Inc. holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. for 265,000 shares. Spark Investment Management Llc owns 362,100 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 84,284 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Management L P De has invested 0.14% in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 637,429 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CymaBay Therapeutics had 19 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was initiated by Leerink Swann with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of CBAY in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Oppenheimer maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) rating on Friday, March 1. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $18 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) rating on Sunday, March 24. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $20 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

