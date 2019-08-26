CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparison side by side

Both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.95 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 249.46% at a $19.57 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 71.6% respectively. 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.