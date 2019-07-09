CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.75 and it happens to be 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19.78 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 203.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 64.8% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.