CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Comparing side by side

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 11.82 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. Omeros Corporation’s 2.95 beta is the reason why it is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 while its Current Ratio is 18.7. Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 208.59% at a $18.33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation’s consensus price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 18.13%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Omeros Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.5% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Omeros Corporation has 39.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Omeros Corporation.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.