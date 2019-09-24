CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 89.37 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk and Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand, has 2.2 beta which makes it 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$18.33 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 227.91%. On the other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s potential upside is 121.67% and its average price target is $9. The information presented earlier suggests that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Ocular Therapeutix Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.51% and 55.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.